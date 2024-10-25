Washington College was right to change its unreadable logo design

(but not for the reason people are saying).

I was initially skeptical when I heard a college had ditched its traditional script logo because of readability issues. Despite other recent victims of the digital age, like the Johnson & Johnson logo, I'm still not convinced that Gen Z is simply unable to read cursives. Next thing we know, someone will suggest replacing the Coca-Cola logo with a sans serif typeface.

But on closer inspection, I have to admit that Washington College has a point. Its logo really was hard to read, but not just because it was a cursive design.

