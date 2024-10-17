This comic publisher's new logo is too clever for its own good

News
By
published

I see anything but the right brand name.

IDW Publishing has revealed a new logo at New York Comic Con as its marks its 26th anniversary in the industry, but fans are confused – and so am I. Is this a straight rebranding, or has IDW also changed its name? I wrote recently about the emerging trend of unreadable typography in logo design, but this isn't what I meant.

IDW Publishing logo

IDW Publishing's new logo and logotype (Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles