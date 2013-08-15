New print mag focuses on the designer lifestyle

Most magazines aimed at a professional designer audience - such as our sister title Computer Arts - focus mainly on the day-to-day business of design. But a new print publication takes a very different approach, devoting its entirely to the lives of designers away from work. (Yes, apparently some of us have them.)

The brainchild of Elliot Jay Stocks, creative director of Adobe Typekit, and Keir Whitaker, his partner at Viewport Industries, Digest describes itself as "a seasonal digest of culture that surrounds the world of the creative professional". With not a Photoshop screengrab in sight, topics covered in its first issue include the craft beer revolution, workspace graffiti, the cult of Mondo posters, cycling and the rise of rustic cooking.

Featuring text, illustration and photography contributions from a range of well known designers, including Mike Kus, Aarron Walter and Sarah Parmenter, this A3 publication is an intriguing addition to the design world's media mix. It's available to buy now, in a range of print and digital formats, here.

Like this? Read these!

Have you seen a cool magazine aimed at designers? Let us know about it in the comments!