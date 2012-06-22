New sister site launches!

.net has a new sister site! Creative Bloq has launched with a mission to "deliver a daily dose of design tips and inspiration” to a wide range of creative professionals including web designers, illustrators, graphic designers and 3D artists.

"Creative Bloq is all about making design entertaining and accessible to as many people as possible," explains Dan Oliver, the new site’s editor-in-chief and formerly editor-in-chief at .net magazine. "We're passionate about all areas of design, and as the tools of each creative area become easier to use and acquire, people are no longer restricted to just one discipline.

“So, whether you're looking for inspiring infographics, a guide to 3D printing, an overview of the best iPad apps or a list of great HTML5 websites, we've got it covered!"

Articles featured on today’s homepage include: 101 Photoshop tips, tricks and fixes to try today, The good, the bad and the ugly: typography in Olympics logo design and Designers comment on Microsoft Surface.

More than 34,000 people have already signed up to the site’s Facebook community and Creative Bloq will form part of a network of creative sites including .net, Computer Arts, 3D World and ImagineFX.

Don't forget to check out Creative Bloq's Photoshop CS6 review.