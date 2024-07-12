Coca-Cola’s Olympic packaging embraces the power of the hug

Coca-Cola has unveiled its new packaging design to celebrate the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic games. The stylish can designs centre around the meaningful motif of the humble hug, inviting the world to embrace the games' spirit of unity and teamwork.

In an expert example of thoughtful and stylish packaging design, the new Coke cans are a symbol of the world reuniting. After a tumultuous past few years of isolation and social distancing due to the pandemic, this year's games mark the welcome return of community and inclusivity.

(Image credit: Coca-Cola France)

As part of its wholesome, 'It’s Magic When the World Gets Together' campaign, Coca-Cola's new can designs are a simple yet effective embodiment of the Olympics' united spirit. Created by artists Laura Normand, Aurélia Durand, and Bruno Mangyoku, the sleek graphic artworks form an embrace when two cans are placed together, bringing the design to life through physical togetherness.

Alongside the new drink can designs is a charming ad campaign featuring champion Olympic swimmers Tatjana Schoenmaker, Lilly King, Annie Lazor and Kaylene Corbett. Despite their natural sporting rivalry, the heartfelt ad showcases the women coming together in a celebratory embrace, marking the inclusivity and supportive spirit of the games and the magic of human connection.

Coca-Cola | It's Magic When the World Comes Together | Paris 2024 | Global | 1m45 - YouTube Watch On

