Coca-Cola’s Olympic packaging embraces the power of the hug

The stylish designs are a symbol of unity.

Coca-Cola Olympic packaging
(Image credit: Coca-Cola)

Coca-Cola has unveiled its new packaging design to celebrate the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic games. The stylish can designs centre around the meaningful motif of the humble hug, inviting the world to embrace the games' spirit of unity and teamwork.

In an expert example of thoughtful and stylish packaging design, the new Coke cans are a symbol of the world reuniting. After a tumultuous past few years of isolation and social distancing due to the pandemic, this year's games mark the welcome return of community and inclusivity.

Natalie Fear
