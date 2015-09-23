BBC reveals new Doctor Who artwork

Some of the production artwork used in the development of Saturday's series opener

The hotly anticipated new series of Doctor Who started over the weekend, opening with an action packed adventure that raced through different planets and time periods.

To bring these different locations to life each week, the Doctor Who design team have got their work cut out. From weapons to door handles, everything needs to be designed from scratch and brought to life.

Explore how the design team drafted their ideas for the latest episode, The Magician's Apprentice, by scrolling through these new production artwork pictures. If you haven't seen Saturday's story, there could be spoilers ahead...

