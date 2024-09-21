28 Years Later being shot on iPhone makes perfect sense

Just ignore the minor ‘attachments’.

28 Years Later Poster
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

28 Years Later is without a doubt my most highly anticipated horror movie sequel in recent times. I'm a sucker for Danny Boyle's grungy cinematography, which is why I was surprised to learn that the latest instalment was filmed using the iPhone 15 Pro Max (which happens to be one of our top picks for the best iPhone for photography).

It's not the first film to boast the 'Shot on iPhone' badge (check out Tangerine for a prime example) but with a handsome $75 million budget naturally, a few eyebrows were raised. From the looks of behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, it's safe to say that the filming setup looks a little more intricate than just a humble iPhone.

