Deadpool & Wolverine x Heinz is the most bizarre collab I’ve ever seen

Deadpool and Wolverine. They go together like Ketchup and mustard – or at least Heinz seems to think so. In promotion of the highly anticipated movie, the condiment connoisseur has teased a set of custom sauce collectables in a delightfully on-the-nose parody trailer.

The Deadpool & Wolverine movie marketing train has been a wild ride from the start. From its provocative R-rated trailer to those traumatic popcorn buckets, the hype around the movie has been catapulted by a delightfully chaotic campaign, celebrating the film's off-kilter NSFW edge.

Marvel Studiosâ€™ Deadpool & Wolverine â€“ Canâ€™t Unsee It - YouTube Watch On

The campaign centres around a custom trailer featuring not-so-subtle product placement for Heinz's ketchup and mustard. "I'm normally all in on the legal and moral opaqueness of subliminal advertising," chimes in a disembodied voiceover from Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds "But not when it messes with my trailer."

The Heinz takeover continues, as the brand name shamelessly pops up across the short trailer – "One you see it, you can't unsee it" the ad claims. The playful parody ends with a miffed Reynolds claiming "Someone's getting sued so hard."

(Image credit: Heinz)

Alongside the spoof trailer is a series of digital and OOH ads featuring the Deadpool & Wolverine posters alongside Heinz's ketchup and mustard. Playfully taking the spotlight away from the stars, the simple yet effective ads are a masterclass in strong graphics and clever playful design. For fans of the film (or avid ketchup and mustard collectors), Heinz is releasing a set of sauce bottles decorated like the superheroes, featuring dual katanas for Deadpool and custom adamantium claws for Wolverine.

