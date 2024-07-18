Deadpool & Wolverine x Heinz is the most bizarre collab I’ve ever seen
They go together like ketchup and mustard.
Deadpool and Wolverine. They go together like Ketchup and mustard – or at least Heinz seems to think so. In promotion of the highly anticipated movie, the condiment connoisseur has teased a set of custom sauce collectables in a delightfully on-the-nose parody trailer.
The Deadpool & Wolverine movie marketing train has been a wild ride from the start. From its provocative R-rated trailer to those traumatic popcorn buckets, the hype around the movie has been catapulted by a delightfully chaotic campaign, celebrating the film's off-kilter NSFW edge.
The campaign centres around a custom trailer featuring not-so-subtle product placement for Heinz's ketchup and mustard. "I'm normally all in on the legal and moral opaqueness of subliminal advertising," chimes in a disembodied voiceover from Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds "But not when it messes with my trailer."
The Heinz takeover continues, as the brand name shamelessly pops up across the short trailer – "One you see it, you can't unsee it" the ad claims. The playful parody ends with a miffed Reynolds claiming "Someone's getting sued so hard."
Alongside the spoof trailer is a series of digital and OOH ads featuring the Deadpool & Wolverine posters alongside Heinz's ketchup and mustard. Playfully taking the spotlight away from the stars, the simple yet effective ads are a masterclass in strong graphics and clever playful design. For fans of the film (or avid ketchup and mustard collectors), Heinz is releasing a set of sauce bottles decorated like the superheroes, featuring dual katanas for Deadpool and custom adamantium claws for Wolverine.
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.