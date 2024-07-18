Deadpool & Wolverine x Heinz is the most bizarre collab I’ve ever seen

News
By
published

They go together like ketchup and mustard.

Heinz x Deadpool & Wolverine
(Image credit: Heinz)

Deadpool and Wolverine. They go together like Ketchup and mustard – or at least Heinz seems to think so. In promotion of the highly anticipated movie, the condiment connoisseur has teased a set of custom sauce collectables in a delightfully on-the-nose parody trailer.

The Deadpool & Wolverine movie marketing train has been a wild ride from the start. From its provocative R-rated trailer to those traumatic popcorn buckets, the hype around the movie has been catapulted by a delightfully chaotic campaign, celebrating the film's off-kilter NSFW edge.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.