M. Night Shyamalan’s new film poster is the retro horror revival I needed

Minimalist design gets a claustrophobic twist.

Trap film poster
Director M. Night Shyamalan is known for his film's shocking plot twists and with horror classics like The Sixth Sense under his belt, it's no surprise that the poster for his latest film is a smash hit with fans. The stylish and subdued design is an elevated take on the classics, with claustrophobic visuals and a broody colour scheme that promises an experience filled with twisted terror.

The best horror film posters are typically memorable for their striking design that can terrify us on visuals alone. It's not an easy task to create a sense of tension and fear through a static poster design, yet Shyamalan's latest film poster proves that minimalist visuals can be a powerful tool to captivate audiences.

