Maxon Studio is a "creative kickstart" for motion graphics artists, says CEO David McGavran

And there's no AI in sight.

Maxon has revealed its new After Effects template engine called Maxon Studio built from Adobe and Red Giant technology (a must for VFX artists), with the aim to bring high quality post-production results to everyone by harnessing more than 130 Red Giant tools to create incredible videos, not matter your skill level.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

