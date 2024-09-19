Intense debate sparked over the best games console design ever

Game consoles have come in all kinds of form factors since the first-generation devices hit the market in the 1970s. From hefty bricks that look like home appliances (cough, PS5 Pro) to super portable hand-held devices, they'e offered very different looks. But out of the many consoles developed over the years, which looked the best?

Unsurprisingly, it's a question that can generate intense debate, as a recent post on X demonstrates. We all have our own favourites (see our pick of the best retro games consoles). And it seems people have very different opinions about what makes a good-looking piece of tech.

This is one of those annoying engagement posts, but bear with me. I think it could be fairly interesting. What's your favorite-looking console? Doesn't have to be the best one. Just one you love the look of. Mine is this slab of pure late 80s goodness. Now THAT's a console! pic.twitter.com/7U55MBnOJaSeptember 17, 2024

Recognising that he was making an "one of those annoying engagement posts", Jaz Rignall, who's been writing about video games since the early 80s, asked followers to name their favourite console based on looks alone. It's an intriguing question, because when we rate video games consoles, aesthetics is only one factor, and arguably not the most important one compared to the actual gaming experience. So, casting aside questions of power and performance, and more practical aspects of design like ergonomics, which is the ultimate console in terms of pure visual delight?

Rignall himself votes for NEC's PC Engine SuperGrafx, a bulky, rugged-looking wedge of a console released in 1989. He says he always thought it "looked like it'd been ripped off the floor of a Gundam cockpit and was originally one of its foot pedal controllers." He rates the Binatone TV Master with its bright orange touches a close second, although one person suggests it looks like a battery charger for a DeWalt power drill.

It has got to be *this* piece of space-age kit…I still have ours in its original box! pic.twitter.com/yvfQnNHjN7September 17, 2024

It quickly emerges that people have very different tastes, with some favouring the brutalist retro sci-fi look, while others prefer the shiny Y2K CD player look of the Panasonic Q and others like the 1970s living room aesthetic of the Atari 2600 (see our Atari 2600+ review).

One person commends the Gamecube for its futuristic but cosy compact look, while one person's vote goes to the Atari Lynx, suggesting that it not only looked cool but "felt satisfying solid and girthy in the hands".

For more on retro gaming, see our interview with new creative director Tim Lapetino.