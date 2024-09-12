Forget the PS5 Pro’s price tag, the boring design is just as disappointing

News
By
last updated

Are three stripes and a beefed up GPU enough to splash the cash?

PS5 Pro render
(Image credit: Technizo concept)

It's official, Sony has launched the long-awaited PlayStation 5 Pro after months of speculation from fans. Boasting the usual updates like enhanced graphics and upgraded GPU it's business as usual in terms of new console releases but there's one (not so) little detail I can't ignore – that hefty £699.99 price tag.

Its humble predecessor, the PlayStation 5, is widely regarded as one of the best games consoles of the decade, so you'd think that for such a steep price, the Pro would be bursting with innovative features or even a fresh new look. No Sony, that three-striped design doesn't count.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles