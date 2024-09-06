Sony's PS5 Pro 'reveal' is the best kind of design Easter egg – and it was clearly no accident

Would Sony really make a mistake like that?

PS5 Pro render
Sony's graphic matches recent renders based on leaked design details (Image credit: Technizo concept)

While the most on-again/off-again piece of hardware in the gaming world has to be the oft-rumoured Nintendo Switch 2, Sony's PS5 Pro has also been the subject of countless rumours over the last couple of years. At last, it seems Sony is on the brink of revealing the souped-up PS5 – and it may have already given us a hint of the design itself.

In an official blog post celebrating 30 years of PlayStation, Sony has included a graphic in which the famous button symbols are created from a mosaic of vector-style console designs from the company's history. And – what's that? A console we haven't seen before that somewhat resembles the PS5? How did that get in there? It must have been an accident!

