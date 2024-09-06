Sony's PS5 Pro 'reveal' is the best kind of design Easter egg – and it was clearly no accident

While the most on-again/off-again piece of hardware in the gaming world has to be the oft-rumoured Nintendo Switch 2, Sony's PS5 Pro has also been the subject of countless rumours over the last couple of years. At last, it seems Sony is on the brink of revealing the souped-up PS5 – and it may have already given us a hint of the design itself.

In an official blog post celebrating 30 years of PlayStation, Sony has included a graphic in which the famous button symbols are created from a mosaic of vector-style console designs from the company's history. And – what's that? A console we haven't seen before that somewhat resembles the PS5? How did that get in there? It must have been an accident!

(Image credit: Sony)

Yep, several news outlets and social media users have suggested that Sony may have 'accidentally' leaked the design of the upcoming PS5 Pro by including it in said graphic. Which suggests that an image released by a billion-dollar company didn't undergo several levels of sign-off during which the offending console design, clearly inserted by some villain within the design team, could have been spotted and swiftly removed. Yeah, come on, guys.

It's right in the middle of the image (Image credit: Sony)

If that's the PS5 Pro, then Sony put it there on purpose. And like all of the best design Easter eggs, it's got people talking and 'sleuthing'. So what of the design itself? It appears to match recent renders based on leaked design details (see an example below), with those prominent diagonal grooves across the side of the machine.

- YouTube Watch On

It sounds like we don't have long to wait to find out if this is the real deal. Rumours are pointing to a Sony State of Play presentation next week, where the company might reveal the next-generation console. And if leaked specs turn out to be real, we could be looking at quite the gaming powerhouse.