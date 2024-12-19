PlayStation is treating us this festive season by hosting a Holiday Sale in the US, as well as what it's calling the January Sale in other parts of the world including the UK. For the past few days, these exclusive sales have only been accessible to PS Plus subscribers, but that's all about to change as the full sale season kicks off on December 20th.

I'm anticipating some very big savings, as we've already seen up to 75% off discounts as part of PlayStation's 30th Anniversary Sale (why are there so many sales?). As a proud owner of a PlayStation 5 console, I've picked out some top deals below on games, consoles, and accessories that I'd definitely buy, and I think other gamers will love too.

We've seen some excellent deals on some of the best game consoles as well as the best retro game consoles this year, and I'm very excited to see what 2025 has in store for us (psst – check out everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2). I've got all the details on these PlayStation deals for you below.

Free for PS+ Premium gamers The Last Of Us Remastered: was $19.99 now $9.99 at store.playstation.com SAVE 50%: If you've never played The Last of Us then where have you been? But also I'm a little jealous because you're in for a treat and I'd love to be able to play this game again for the very first time. The story of Joel and Ellie is an amazing one that will take you on an intense apocalyptic journey, and this fan-favourite PlayStation title was also made into a TV series by HBO Max (it's great, go watch it). UK Deal - £15.99 £7.99 at PlayStation