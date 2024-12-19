Need a new game to play over Christmas? PlayStation's Holiday Sale has arrived at the perfect time
I'm probably going to end up buying Palworld.
PlayStation is treating us this festive season by hosting a Holiday Sale in the US, as well as what it's calling the January Sale in other parts of the world including the UK. For the past few days, these exclusive sales have only been accessible to PS Plus subscribers, but that's all about to change as the full sale season kicks off on December 20th.
I'm anticipating some very big savings, as we've already seen up to 75% off discounts as part of PlayStation's 30th Anniversary Sale (why are there so many sales?). As a proud owner of a PlayStation 5 console, I've picked out some top deals below on games, consoles, and accessories that I'd definitely buy, and I think other gamers will love too.
We've seen some excellent deals on some of the best game consoles as well as the best retro game consoles this year, and I'm very excited to see what 2025 has in store for us (psst – check out everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2). I've got all the details on these PlayStation deals for you below.
SAVE 50%: If you've never played The Last of Us then where have you been? But also I'm a little jealous because you're in for a treat and I'd love to be able to play this game again for the very first time.
The story of Joel and Ellie is an amazing one that will take you on an intense apocalyptic journey, and this fan-favourite PlayStation title was also made into a TV series by HBO Max (it's great, go watch it).
UK Deal - £15.99 £7.99 at PlayStation
SAVE 75%: The Arkham Trilogy is one of my favourite game series of all time, and a large portion of my teenage years were spent playing these games. You get Batman Arkham Asylum, and Batman Arkham City in this bundle (Not Arkham Origins or Arkham Knight).
UK Deal - £34.99 £3.49 at PlayStation
SAVE $40.60 (58%): This is a top-tier racing game for anyone who loves car titles, and you can use it with the PSVR2 if you have one for the full experience (although be warned that this might make you a little motion sick).
UK Deal - £69.99 £34.99 at PlayStation
SAVE $30 (60%): Follow the journey of Miles Morales as he prepares to take up the mantle of Spider-Man. The web-slinger with wicked invisibility powers, Miles finally gets his own videogame following the previous Marvel's Spider-Man title.
UK Deal - £49.99 £24.99 at PlayStation
SAVE $24 (60%): Arguably one of the best videogame characters of all time (alongside Mario and Sonic of course) Crash Bandicoot is the loveable marsupial in this action-adventure game full of epic challenges and remade nostalgia.
UK Deal - £34.99 £13.99 at PlayStation
SAVE $40.20: This digital title is the PS4 Pro Enhanced version, which means it's pretty great quality and you can also play it on your PS5 console. This version also includes the director's commentary, with input from a renowned Japanese historian to analyse the world and how it was inspired.
UK Deal - £69.99 £34.99 at PlayStation
SAVE 50%: One of the most popular PS4 games of all time, God of War is a must-play if you haven't already. Follow the journey of Kratos and his son Atreus on a quest in the Norse Viking wildlands.
UK Deal - £15.99 £7.99 at PlayStation
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1