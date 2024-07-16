I've been following Switch deals for years, here are my 2 top picks this Prime Day
There are offers on the Switch Lite and Switch OLED Zelda special edition.
I've been covering Nintendo Switch deals for more years than I care to remember, and it always feels, well, a little disappointing. There have been years where there's been zero stock and therefore zero offers, and at the moment, there's stock but there aren't exactly huge savings.
That's why any small discount you can store on a Switch is welcome. The best two Prime Day deals I've found this year are $21.19 off the Switch Lite in Yellow, it's now down to $178.80 at Amazon, and $352.99 for the Nintendo Switch OLED - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition at Amazon, which is down from $378. Note that both these deals are open to everyone, not just Prime members. More details are below:
Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 $178.50 at Amazon
Save $20.50: The Nintendo Switch Lite is still really popular and this is the lowest price we've ever seen on with 11% off the listing price. There are also smaller savings on the other colours.
Price check: $199 at Best Buy (blue)
Nintendo Switch OLED: $379.99 $352.99 at Amazon
Save $27: This Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition's lowest price ever was $329 in November 2023. So you could wait to see if it drops further, but if you simply need this Switch right now, this is still a decent price (though it was around $4 cheaper yesterday).
Price check: $359.99 at Nintendo (sold out)
If you're not sure which Switch you should buy, see our Switch vs Switch Lite and Switch vs Switch OLED explainers. For more deals in your area, see below or visit our Nintendo Switch Prime Day live blog.
Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can.