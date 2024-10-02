Only ‘real gamers’ can preorder the retro PS5 Pro in Japan

if you're a retro games console fan, you've likely seen the new limited edition retro PS5 Pro, celebrating PlayStation's 30th anniversary. With only 2,300 units of the exclusive PlayStation 5 Pro Console available, demand has been (understandably) high and already we've seen units cropping up for resale.

To combat this, Sony has devised a way to prevent online scalpers and bots in Japan from getting their mitts on the coveted console – prove you're a 'real gamer' and it's all yours. While plenty of retro games consoles are available, few boast the same superior specs as the PS5 Pro. With the limited edition design, you're essentially getting the best of both worlds – retro vibes with modern optimisation.

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

So how do 'real gamers' get their hands on the retro PS5 Pro? It's simple, all you need is 30 hours of gameplay on the PlayStation Network with a Sony account registered in Japan (a scoff-worthy playtime stat for anyone who's actually touched a video game). The hours must have occurred between Saturday 22 February 2014 and Thursday 19 September 2024, conducted on the PS4 or PS5.

It might sound a little far-fetched, but Japan's pre-order application process is understandable when you consider that sold-out units are being resold on eBay for "up to £10,000" according to 80 Level. Should the number of applications exceed the available units, Sony has confirmed this will lead to a lottery draw. Personally, I think it should commit to the bit – let only those with the highest PSN hours be granted the coveted 30th-anniversary PS5 Pro.

Introducing the PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection - YouTube Watch On

While I love the design of the limited edition console, I was pretty disappointed with the standard PS5 Pro design. News flash Sony, adding stripes and a juiced-up GPU doesn't make it worthy of the £699.99 price tag (in my humble opinion). If you're not put off by the steep cost, check out our PS5 Pro guide that has everything you need to know about Sony's new console.