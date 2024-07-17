The best Prime Day Nintendo Switch game deals I'd definitely buy

We're deep into day one of Amazon Prime Day, and there are so many amazing deals on offer that it can be overwhelming to sift through them all. Thankfully, it's my job as an e-commerce writer to do the hard work for you, and I've rounded up what I think are the best Nintendo Switch Prime Day game deals that I'd definitely buy.

If you're looking for some top deals on creative tech, then let me direct you to our Prime Day Apple Deals hub where we're gathering all of the best Apple offers as and when we spot them. There's also a dedicated page for Prime Day monitor deals if you need a decent display to hook your Nintendo Switch up to.

If you don't yet own a Nintendo Switch console, then Amazon Prime Day is a great time to buy with some generous deals. Head over to our Nintendo Switch Prime Day live blog where we've been tracking every Nintendo-related deal that's worth your time and discussing our favourite titles too. The deals below are available in both the US and UK via Amazon, but we've found that other retailers tend to price match.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy



SAVE $20: This is by far one of the best Pokémon games that you can get on the Nintendo Switch, and the first ever open-world Pokémon game too. It's set long before the time that we know, and completely changes the way players encounter and learn about Pokémon, with Pokémon battles transformed into something completely new and exciting. UK Deal – £49.99 at Amazon Price Check: $51.97 at Amazon | $51.94 at Walmart

EA SPORTS FC 24: $59.99 $35.99 at Amazon



SAVE $24: I'll be honest, I'm not really into football. But playing it on a console is so much better than watching it on TV, and I'm slowly getting to grips with it. I grew up watching mostly Liverpool and now Arsenal games with my fiancé, so getting to play as current and past players makes it all the more fun. UK Deal – £54.99 £22.95 at Amazon Price Check: $39.99 at Best Buy | $59.99 Nintendo US

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection: $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

SAVE $10 If you like retro arcade games and you like dinosaurs too, then I don't really need to sell you much more on this one. The Jurassic Park Classic collection includes 7 games in total from the 8- and 16-bit eras with some slight gameplay upgrades to make it a better experience. I can only seem to find this game in the UK on PS5, and there's only a slight deal on it knocking off £2. Price Check: $39.99 at Best Buy

Disney Dreamlight Valley: £44.99 £34.99 at Amazon UK



SAVE £10: This is probably my favourite Switch game ever. Fans of Disney and Animal Crossing will love this one – go fishing with Goofy, cook with Remy, hang out with Stitch, or become besties with Anna and Elsa. The choice is yours as you build your valley and harvest crops in this super chill life-sim and adventure game. US Deal –$39.99 at Best Buy

Batman Arkham Trilogy: $49.99 $39.27 at Amazon



SAVE $10: My favourite game series of all time just got a discount! Play as the Dark Knight and uncover Gotham's secrets while defeating legendary DC villains in this amazing RPG action-adventure game. The bundle includes Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight. Price Check: $49.99 at Best Buy UK Deal – £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon