The complete history of PlayStation Star Wars games

Features
By
published

Retro game design from a galaxy far, far away.

History of Star Wars PlayStation games; star wars logo and characters
(Image credit: Disney / Ubisoft / EA)
Jump To:

Now is the ideal time to trace the history of Star Wars games on PlayStation, as Ubisoft Massive’s open world video game Star Wars Outlaws is grabbing headlines. From gaming’s earliest days all the way through to PS5, Star Wars is as much a gaming institution as it is a cinematic phenomenon.

Back in 1972, two stark shapes cleaved their way through black space, simultaneously hurling blasts back and forth. That was Pong. It changed gaming forever. Only five years later, in 1977, the film titled simply Star Wars would do the same for movies and pop culture. (Read our rundown of Ralph McQuarries' art for Star Wars for more insights.)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Oscar Taylor-Kent
Oscar Taylor-Kent
Editor, Play Magazine

PLAY editor Oscar Taylor-Kent first joined Official PlayStation Magazine in 2018, and was involved with the long-standing mag’s rebrand into PLAY before becoming editor. Despite being a PlayStation expert (and noted PS Vita apologist), he’s got fingers on many buttons, having also written for GamesRadar, SFX, PC Gamer, Kotaku, Waypoint, Official Xbox Magazine, GamesMaster, PCGamesN, and Xbox to name but a few. When not knee deep in character action games, JRPGs, and visual novels, he’s often found reading books, manga, or binging anime. His current favourite games include Devil May Cry, Persona, Ace Attorney, and Hakuoki.

Related articles