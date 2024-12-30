Looking for a late Christmas gift for yourself? We've got good news if you're a gamer. Best Buy has $75 off the PlayStation 5 Fortnite Cobalt Star bundle. That takes the price down to $374.99 for the digital version and $424.99 for the disc edition of the console.

While the PS5 Pro has now been released, and we're even seeing rumours about the PS6, the PS5 remains at the top of our comparison of the best games consoles. These PS5 prices in the Best Buy after-Christmas sale match the record deals we saw at Amazon earlier in the month, with the extra bonus of exclusive Fortnite cosmetics thrown in.

