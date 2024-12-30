The PlayStation 5 Slim is back at a record low price at Best Buy

Save $75 on both the disc and digital PS5.

Sony PS5 deal
Looking for a late Christmas gift for yourself? We've got good news if you're a gamer. Best Buy has $75 off the PlayStation 5 Fortnite Cobalt Star bundle. That takes the price down to $374.99 for the digital version and $424.99 for the disc edition of the console.

While the PS5 Pro has now been released, and we're even seeing rumours about the PS6, the PS5 remains at the top of our comparison of the best games consoles. These PS5 prices in the Best Buy after-Christmas sale match the record deals we saw at Amazon earlier in the month, with the extra bonus of exclusive Fortnite cosmetics thrown in.

Playstation 5 Slim Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle (digital edition): was $449.99 now $374 at Best Buy

Disc edition: $499.99 $424.99 at Best Buy

Save: $75

Overview: Despite the release of the PS5 Pro, the PlayStation 5 Slim remains a top-tier console, and is a great option for saving space, being 24% lighter and 30% smaller than the original PS5.

Key features: 1TB SSD | AMD Ryzen Zen 2 with 8 cores, 16 Threads at 3.5GHz| AMD Radeon RDNA 2-based GPU | 16GB GDDR6 RAM | Weight: 3.2kg (disc model) 2.6kg (digital).

Release date: November 2023.

Price history: The PS5 rarely drops from the retail price of $449 for the digital edition and $499 for the disc version. These discounts in the Best Buy after-Christmas sale are as generous as they come, with the saving enough to purchase a game from the PlayStation Store.

Price check: $424.99 at PlayStation

Review Consensus: We gave the original PS5 console a stellar 5-star review back in 2022, calling it a true 'next-gen' console. The PS5 Slim provides nearly identical features but a more compact design and more internal storage.

Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑

View Deal

