Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 gets a wild new park design

News
By
published

The new map looks perfect.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
(Image credit: Activision / Iron Galaxy)

For many gamers at the start of the century, Tony Hawks Pro Skater inspired everything from a passion for skateboarding to their taste in music and clothes. And now they'll be able to relive the third and fourth installments in the next-gen remake Tony Hawks Pro Skater 3 + 4.

We had doubts about the remakes after Vicarious Visions merged into Blizzard Entertainment, and Activision handed the task to Iron Galaxy. But the trailer promises impressive remakes rebuilt from the ground up with new skaters, parks, tricks, music and enhanced creation tools (see our pick of the best games consoles if you need a device to play on).

Image 1 of 3
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4
(Image credit: Activision / Iron Galaxy)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1