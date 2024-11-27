Okay, I'm in shock. I honestly didn't expect this deal to fall lower but Black Friday has delivered a beauty – the Nintendo Switch OLED for just £220 in the UK at OnBuy. We were already tracking the deal, which I thought had bottomed out at £224 but it's fallen further.

If you're in the US, you'll want a good deal there too. There'a a fantastic bundle deal at Target (which is still in stock, for now). Get the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle for $274.99 (a huge saving, the likes of which I've never seen) – see more below).

This is way lower than we usually see for the Nintendo Switch OLED. Honestly, I usually despair at having to search for the non-existent price changes across sales events. But this year is different. Hurrah! See our Nintendo Switch Black Friday live blog for more deal tracking, and see our Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch OLED piece if you need help deciding.

Nintendo Switch OLED: was £299.99 now £220.74 at shop-links.co Save $78.50: The Nintendo Switch OLED has been hot property since it first launched, and this year we are seeing real deals – probably because of the upcoming Switch 2. I would still recommend the OLED though, even if there is a new console coming. In fact I think it's the perfect time to buy it. Even though it is a few years old, it still delivers a great experience, and given the Switch 2 is likely to be more expensive, this feels like a good time to get a brilliant console at a great price. You can also get it in red/blue. Key features: Display: 7-inch OLED (1280 x 720 HD)| Storage: 64GB | Weight: 0.71 pounds | Dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons) Release date: October 2021 Price check: Amazon £269.17 | Argos: £289.99

Best deal ever Nintendo Mario Kart 8 OLED Deluxe Bundle: was US$349 now US$24.99 at Target Save $78 (or $144 including added value):

There's no standalone console deal worth shouting about but with this bundle who cares? You'll get the OLED console as well as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe AND Nintendo Switch online membership for 12 months, which allows you to play a ton of games from Nintendo and Sega's back catalogue. Perfect for retro game fans as well as those into new games! We've never seen this sort of price low before, so we're very excited indeed. Price check: $349.99 at Amazon

Not in the UK? See deals below where you are: