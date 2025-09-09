Take a break, embrace your September reset, and relax with my Lego quiz. Or not, I think I've settled on some questions that will test the knowledge of the biggest Lego fan, as well as those considering buying Lego's new Star Wars set.

On the other hand, you may find a new bit of Lego trivia to pass on, or get inspired to start designing and 3D-printing your own models, using the best 3D modelling software.