Look, we're big fans of Lego. We included the Lego brick in our roundup of everyday objects that are actually design masterpieces, and we've been known to share deals on some of our favourite sets over the years. But I have to admit that the backlash to Lego's newly announced Star Wars Death Star set is entirely justified.

Last Week, Lego announced what it calls "one of the most anticipated Lego Star ears sets of all time," a 9,023-piece set recreating Death Star scenes from various Star Wars films. But just as large as the set itself is the price – at a whopping $999.99, it's also the most expensive Lego set ever.

The LEGO Death Star Interview | $1,000 Set Explained - YouTube Watch On

Now, at $1000 a pop, you'd be forgiven for expecting Lego to render a famously spherical space station as a sphere. Alas no, it seems we're getting a more much two-dimensional slice of Death Star, which you might argue belongs in the trash compactor. In fact, so squashed is it that it looks like it's already been in there.

(Image credit: Lego)

Unsurprisingly, Reddit is filled with disappointed Lego fans venting their frustration. "$1000 and it’s only a cross-section?!?" one complains, while another adds, "Lego produces their very first $1000 set and it's ... this. Yikes. You'd think they'd at least create something that could serve as the "crown jewel" of the Lego brand. Instead, it's more of a reflection of what the brand has become. It's clumsy and uninspired." Another succinctly lists the problems with the set: "sticker sheet, no dual-moulded legs, GWP (gift with purchase) is part of the set removed to incentivise impulse purchasing, not even a hemisphere, first $1000 set."

For those wondering what the Lego Death Star looks like from behind, lego are really keeping this quiet because they know it’s a piss take. This is what you get for £900/$1000… they’re having a laugh pic.twitter.com/eeSZ9dbkSTSeptember 4, 2025

oh that's not pic.twitter.com/7bUXVnWeCeSeptember 4, 2025

Indeed, details such as using stickers as opposed to printed sections, and the fact that part of the set, a Tie Fighter hangar, is only available for those who order in the first week, suggest a stinginess that isn't exactly befitting of a $1000 set. The force is weak with this one. Looking for something a little more palatable? Check out some of today's best Lego deals below: