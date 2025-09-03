Think you know your celebrity logos? This quiz might prove otherwise

News
By published

Can you score top marks?

Kim Kardashian and Lionel Messi alongside the Sun Day Red, SKYLRK, Nike Jumpman and Skims logos.
(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy and Carmen Mandato - Leagues Cup via Getty/Sun Day Red/SKYLRK/Nike/Skims)

In today's influencer-obsessed world, celeb brands are everywhere. Both small and mighty, some of these A-lister-endorsed brands have gone on to birth some of the best logos of all time, but do you know your celeb side hustles?

To test your celebrity brand knowledge, we've devised this tricky quiz that will challenge even the most confident branding brainboxes. From sporting symbols to fashion favourites, can you score top marks? Let us know how you did in the comments below.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.