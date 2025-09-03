Think you know your celebrity logos? This quiz might prove otherwise
Can you score top marks?
In today's influencer-obsessed world, celeb brands are everywhere. Both small and mighty, some of these A-lister-endorsed brands have gone on to birth some of the best logos of all time, but do you know your celeb side hustles?
To test your celebrity brand knowledge, we've devised this tricky quiz that will challenge even the most confident branding brainboxes. From sporting symbols to fashion favourites, can you score top marks? Let us know how you did in the comments below.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.