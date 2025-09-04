iPhone 17 quiz: How well do you know Apple's next smartphone?

Apple's iPhone 17 line up is less than a week away, and as always by this point, we have a pretty foolproof idea of what to expect. The rumours have been coming in thick and fast, particularly gathering pace over the last few weeks.

While we'll have to wait until we've got our hands on the new models to confirm whether they're worthy of our best iPhone for photography roundup, by now we can be pretty certain of what's coming from a design perspective. To pass the time until 9 September's 'Awe Dropping' event, we've put together a quiz on all the main rumours about this year's devices.

Have you been following the leaks as closely as we have? Let us know how you fo in the comments below, and if you fancy looking a little further into the future, check out what what Apple's rumoured to have planned for the next three years of the iPhone.