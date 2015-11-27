Topics

Generate shortlisted for design conference award

By () Web design  

Our web design conference gets honoured in the Creative Market Awards poll.

We're big fans of Creative Market, an online marketplace where you can buy digital design goods to use in your personal or commercial projects. So we're overjoyed to see that they've shortlisted our web design event, Generate Conference for their Creative Market Awards 2015.

But we're up against some pretty stiff competition, so if you've been lucky enough to attend Generate in the past, we need your support. It only takes a second to vote, so please cast your vote here.

In the meantime, if you've not got your Generate New York ticket yet, buy yours today while there's still some left!

Find out more about Generate here

See more Web design articles

Related articles