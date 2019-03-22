ImagineFX 173 issue resources

Workshops

Hello readers! The URL that we published in issue 173 of ImagineFX, which would normally take you straight to this Resources page, was incorrect. So on this occasion we've made this page searchable in Google. Apologies for the inconvenience, and thanks for bearing with us.

Paint an iconic sci-fi character

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Download brushes (Photoshop tool presets)



Create concepts with the Pattern Stamp

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Download custom brushes

Concept your keyframe art from real life

Download custom brushes

Perfect the art of chiaroscuro

Download video

Watch video on YouTube

Training

Download a clip from Anthony Jones’ Rendering/Blending instructional video, or watch the clip on our YouTube site.

Related articles: