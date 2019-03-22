Topics

ImagineFX 173 issue resources

By () ImagineFX  

Download all the assets you need to accompany issue 173 of ImagineFX.

Workshops

Hello readers! The URL that we published in issue 173 of ImagineFX, which would normally take you straight to this Resources page, was incorrect. So on this occasion  we've made this page searchable in Google. Apologies for the inconvenience, and thanks for bearing with us. 

Paint an iconic sci-fi character
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Download brushes (Photoshop tool presets)

Create concepts with the Pattern Stamp
Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Download custom brushes

Concept your keyframe art from real life
Download custom brushes

Perfect the art of chiaroscuro
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Training

Download a clip from Anthony Jones’ Rendering/Blending instructional video, or watch the clip on our YouTube site.

