Topics

ImagineFX issue 150 resources

By () ImagineFX  

Download the resources from our 150th special issue.

Workshop files

Paint a bright an dynamic figure

Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Download custom brushes

Building an image by experimenting

Download custom brushes

Photobashing an illustration

Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Q&A files

Paint a magical spell effect

Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Download custom brushes

Painting huge waves

Download video
Watch video on YouTube
Download custom brushes

Brushes

Aaron Blaise's custom brush pack

Download brushes

Training video sample

Download a clip from Olivier Dubard's instructional video, Environment Creation for Film and Cinematics, or watch the clip on YouTube.

