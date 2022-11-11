iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which is for you?

So, iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro – let the comparison commence. Apple’s latest iPhones come in several flavours, but two of the main ones are the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The latter comes with a few more advanced features than the former, but it’ll also cost you more to buy it. The question, therefore, is whether it’s worth it.

That’s what we aim to tackle in this guide. We’ve compared the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro in a range of different areas, from their design and display to their features and performance. By the time you’re finished with this article, you should have a much better understanding of the key similarities and differences between two of the best smartphones you can buy. Want to know more? Check out our iPhone model list, which explains every iPhone model available.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Design

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro adopt the flat-edged design that Apple has used for a few years now. However, that’s about where the design similarities end.

For one thing, they come in different colours. The iPhone 14 comes in five matte colours: blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and Product(RED). The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, is available in four metallic finishes: deep purple, gold, silver, and space black.

As well as that, the iPhone 14’s case is made from what Apple describes as “aerospace-grade aluminium”. For the iPhone 14 Pro, its case is made from “surgical-grade aluminium”. Apple doesn’t give any details over those gradings, but the latter is likely the premium version since it’s on the Pro model.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Display

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro both offer 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR displays. Their resolutions are very similar: 2532x1170 pixels at 460ppi for the iPhone 14, and 2556x1179 pixels at 460ppi for the iPhone 14 Pro. Both also have Apple’s Ceramic Shield protection.

The iPhone 14 Pro pulls ahead in some ways, though. It gets an always-on display and Apple’s ProMotion tech, which dynamically adjusts the refresh rate based on what you’re doing.

It also gets a higher maximum brightness. While the iPhone 14 tops out at 800 nits max brightness (typical) and 1,200 nits peak brightness (HDR), the iPhone 14 Pro can go up to 1,000 nits max brightness (typical), 1,600 nits peak brightness (HDR), and 2,000 nits peak brightness (outdoor).

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Performance

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

When Apple introduced the iPhone 14, it marked the first time the company had released a phone that did not come with the latest chip. That’s because the iPhone 14 uses 2021’s A15 Bionic, while the iPhone 14 Pro got the newer A16 Bionic.

That’s probably not as much of a problem as it might appear, since the A15 Bionic itself is still more performant that any of Apple’s rivals. It’s just not quite at the level of the A16 Bionic.

With the iPhone 14 Pro’s chip, Apple moved it to a 4-nanometer process, which allows it to be more efficient than the A15 Bionic. For example, Apple says the A16 Bionic’s efficiency cores use 20% less power than those in the A15 Bionic.

Still, while the A16 Bionic is incredibly powerful, the A15 Bionic is no slouch, and still smokes almost all the competition.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Battery life

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Both phones feature MagSafe and Qi wireless charging and will fast charge up to 50% in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter or higher. Neither comes with a power adapter in the box.

These phones trade blow-for-blow when it comes to battery life. Apple says you’ll get more battery life out of the iPhone 14 in some situations, and more from the iPhone 14 Pro in others.

The iPhone 14 will last for 20 hours of video playback and up to 80 hours of audio playback, according to Apple’s website. The iPhone 14 Pro, meanwhile, will last for up to 23 hours of video playback and up to 75 hours of audio playback.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Features

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

One of the standout announcements from Apple’s iPhone 14 event was the Dynamic Island. However, this feature is not available in the iPhone 14, being reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 also misses out on the iPhone 14 Pro’s LiDAR scanner. Both devices get Emergency SOS and Crash Detection, though.

One of the other main feature differences can be found with the phones’ storage. Both get options for 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage, but only the iPhone 14 Pro lets you kit your phone out with 1TB to hold all your files and photos.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Camera

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Both phones are offer exceptional smartphone cameras, but there are some noticeable differences between them. While both have a main and an ultra-wide lens, only the iPhone 14 Pro comes with a telephoto lens. But even there, the apertures differ. The iPhone 14 has an f/1.5 main lens and an f/2.4 ultra-wide. The iPhone 14 Pro has an f/1.78 main, f/2.2 ultra-wide, and f/2.8 telephoto lens.

The iPhone 14 Pro wins out in other areas. It can take photos up to 48MP, while the iPhone 14 only hits 12MP. The Pro also gets a 6x optical zoom range to the iPhone 14’s 2x optical zoom range, and 15x digital zoom to the iPhone 14’s 5x digital zoom.

The iPhone 14 Pro has better image stabilisation (offering sensor-shift stabilisation) and has night mode portraits, macro photography capabilities, and Apple ProRAW, all of which the iPhone 14 lacks. Finally, the iPhone 14 Pro can record ProRes video up to 4K at 30fps, which the iPhone 14 cannot.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Price

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Given the iPhone 14 Pro has a few more top-end features than the iPhone 14, it’s unsurprising that it costs more too.

The iPhone 14 starts at £849 for 128GB of storage. That rises to £959 for 256GB, and £1,179 for 512GB. For the iPhone 14 Pro, the starting price is £1,099 for 128GB, then £1,209 for 256GB, £1,429 for 512GB, and £1,649 for 1TB of storage.

iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro: Conclusion

(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

The iPhone 14 Pro is the more advanced phone compared to the iPhone 14, boasting a better camera setup, superior video recording, a brighter display with the Dynamic Island, and a newer chip.

However, there is plenty worth recommending about the iPhone 14. If you don’t need the extra lens of the iPhone 14 Pro, for example, you’ll be very happy with the iPhone 14. It’s also more affordable and packs in an excellent chip, so it still holds its own.

Ultimately, the iPhone you choose depends on how many “pro-level” features you think you need, and how much you’re willing to pay for them. Neither the iPhone 14 nor the iPhone 14 Pro is likely to disappoint, though.

Read more: