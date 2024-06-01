Building a Feudal World: The VFX behind Shogun

Recreating Sengoku Period Japan for the FX adaptation of the acclaimed James Clavell novel.

Shogun VFX
Set in Japan in the year 1600, Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him, when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village.

Balancing the need to be authentic and cinematic while respectful of the audiences’ expectations is the perpetual struggle when depicting any historical events, and such was the case for the FX adaptation of the acclaimed James Clavell novel Shogun. (If you're kickstarting your VFX career, check out our guide to the best monitors for graphic artists and our picks of the must-have resources for VFX artists).

Shogun VFX shots
Osaka was the most straightforward city to construct because extensive reference material exists from 1600.(Image credit: FX)
Shogun VFX shots
Originally the plan was to shoot in Japan, but the pandemic caused principal photography to take place throughout British Columbia.(Image credit: FX)
Shogun VFX
Three different locations were assembled together for when Kashigi Yabushige descends down a cliff to rescue a shipwrecked Vasco Rodrigues.(Image credit: FX)
Shogun VFX
To protect the cast and environment, the flaming arrows fired during the forest ambush scene were added digitally.(Image credit: FX)

