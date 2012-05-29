Adobe Creative Week to launch in July 2012

The very first UK Creative Week is just over a month away and here at Creative Bloq, we're gearing up for the festivities in celebration of all things creative. Hosted by Adobe, the week commencing 9th July will be focusing on the likes of design, publishing, film, photography and web design.

During the week, each day will focus on one aspect of design. It will involve luminaries from the creative world, Adobe evangelists and members of the creative community; including Rufus Deuchler, Jason Levine, Paul Trani and Julieanne Kost.

On Monday 9th July there will be a creative industry overview. This will look at the big picture of the creative industry and ask questions about talent, strategies and ideas. Tuesday will see Adobe concentrating on design and publishing. These areas have recently been going through a range of changes, so this is the perfect opportunity to explore the increase in digital publishing; considering both the opportunities and threats this revolution brings to a centuries-old industry.

Film and video

Wednesday 11th July sees the spotlight thrust upon film and video. As budgets for film and programme production have continually decreased throughout the year, this session will explore whether this means a change in quality or a renewed sense of creativity. Thursday turns to web and mobile design. The question of specialism within the digital media industry is more relevant now than ever before. The session will discuss how staff can future-proof their careers by specialising in specific web and mobile platforms as well as looking at the demand for newly skilled and multi-talented workers.

Photography and imaging

Finally, Friday 13th July will finish off the creative week with a look at photography and imagery. With the creative industry being more digital than ever, is there still room for creativity and artistic expression in the craft of photography? This session will address issues such as this, as well as taking a closer look at what the conversion to digital means for photographers.

To get involved with Creative Week's debates, demos and to receive updates visit the Creative Week website now.