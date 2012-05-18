See the latest Prometheus trailers, posters and behind-the-scenes shots today!

You can click all the images for an enlarged version

With only a few weeks to go until Ridley Scott's latest movie 'Prometheus' hits cinemas, excitement is already building in the Creative Bloq office. Take a look at these latest offerings from the sci-fi action blockbuster.

The latest Prometheus featurette

This latest featurette was only posted a few days ago and focuses on the admiration for Scott from some of the cast members including Michael Fassbender and Noomi Rapace. There's also a look at the costume design, that ship and the innovative ways in which Scott directed the visual stimulation for his cast.

Also listen out for Ridley's reasoning behind his film making towards the end of the clip - absolutely golden.

Prometheus Set Design

Prometheus: Charlize Theron will be playing the character of Meredith Vickers

Prometheus: Charlize Theron in all her uniformed glory. Just look at that gun!

After our previous feature of the 20 best designs in sci-fi movies, we can't help but get excited at these stills. The furniture looks absolutely stunning, down to their last curve. The colours and the details on the wall behind also look particularly interesting. We can't wait to see the rest of the design from set designer Sonja Klaus. She has previously worked on the likes of X-Men: First Class and Gladiator, so there's plenty to look forward to!

Prometheus has landed

'Prometheus has landed!' If any of you have recently taken a trip to the cinema, you may have been lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the legendary space ship. Here, we see a clip from the film in which the ship prepares to land on Zeta 2 Reticuli. We also catch a glimpse of the user interface's on board the ship and the interior design.

Prometheus Costume Design

Prometheus: Here, we catch a glimpse of the uniforms of the team which includes Michael Fassbender (David), Noomi Rapace (Elizabeth Shaw) and Logan Marshall-Green (Charlie Holloway)

Prometheus: L-R The characters of Holloway, Shaw and David

Janty Yates is the brains behind the impressive costume design; from these unique uniforms down to the very last white vest. We love the lit-up collars and strength the body suits emit. Let's just hope they protect our beloved crew from those pesky aliens!

Prometheus creation featurette

This creation featurette focuses on the story behind Prometheus. Ridley expresses that the film's basis is centred around our longing to understand where we came from; who made us and will that be a valid explanation? Writer Damon Limdelof goes on to reiterate that Prometheus is by no means a prequel to alien - it is an original science fiction movie.

Prometheus: Michael Fassbender will be playing the android character David

Prometheus: We can't wait to see the full set design

Prometheus Android - David

We all know what happened with the last android, right? Well this time Michael Fassbender takes the reigns of David - a robot from Weyland Industries. Although we're hopeful he's no Bishop, there's still that milky 'blood' and somewhat creepy personality. Just take a loo at the clip below showcasing his character. We can't wait to see what happens with him in the film!

We took a look around the Weyland Industries website and came across this description for the David 8 android:

'With his new 99 per cent emotional sensitivity level, David 8 can enter seamlessly into any environment and carry out an authentic human interaction. David 8 can understand and respond appropriately to even the most intricate emotional cues or subtly stated verbal commands. David 8 has valuable skills in manufacturing, finance, earth sciences and medicine, and he can become instantly competent in almost any other field.

He is polished, practiced, and efficient, by far the most advanced and human-like cybernetic individual on the market today.

David 8 is guaranteed to surprise you. He is extremely versatile, endlessly useful and his database of unique functionality is limitless. Unlike human counterparts, David 8 is willing to perform any task that he is assigned, without question or resistance. He will not flinch at even the most disturbing or seemingly irregular assignment, and he will dutifully persevere until reaching his final objective.'

Prometheus International Trailer

We're sure you've probably all seen the international trailer for Prometheus but at Creative Bloq it never gets old! Notice the scream sound effect also used in the Alien trilogy - a very nice touch indeed.

Prometheus: Noomi Rapace as Elizabeth Shaw

Prometheus: Noomi Rapace as Elizabeth Shaw

Prometheus: Noomi Rapace taking some time off on set (and still looking bad-ass!)

Noomi Rapace was quick to stress that her character is far from Sigourney Weaver's Ripley in the Alien trilogy. '[Elizabeth Shaw] is a lot more feminine,' she explains, 'and a lot more naive at the beginning. She has a lot to learn.'

So, will Shaw be our new, favourite sci-fi heroine? Or will no one ever be able to beat the likes of Ripley?

And finally...

Prometheus: Ridley Scott advising Michael Fassbender on set

Prometheus: A sneak peek at the impressive design of the RT01 with Rafe Spall (Millburn) and Sean Harris (Fifield)

The film is set for release on June 1st. For more information on Prometheus visit the Prometheus website.

To coincide with the release of the film, we'll be interviewing Prometheus creature & special costume designer Neville Page. Do you have anything you would like to ask him? Let us know in the comments box below!

Don't forget to check out our run down of the best 3D movies