7 striking Blu-ray cover designs

Matthew Griffin works with Arrow Films for the Blu-ray covers

Thankfully, Blu-ray covers are often given a bit more leeway when it comes to creativity compared to the usual Hollywood movie posters; artist Matthew Griffin's work is a testament to that. Working with Arrow Films, these seven examples of his work are beautifully staggering.

"These days I tend to do a lot of work in book covers and movies. I think it's due to my combined love of typography and art – I love any project where I'm asked to produce both. As for Hollywood movie posters, I can see why they are the way they are. They are a result of years of collated marketing statistics," he told us.

"However, in recent times there has been a huge wave of exciting, beautiful tribute art to pop culture's favourite films, and, thanks to the quality of the work, it has turned people's attention to better looking advertising for films. It's become an art form again, and the studios seem to be cottoning on to this! Companies like Arrow Video really champion original art for films."

Giffin's cover for Rage of Honor

He often gets to design for boxsets too

The cover harks back to retro whilst still being modern and original

Capturing the horror of Madman

We love the 80s style cover with this one

A painting offering from Griffin

