B-movies celebrated with striking poster designs

Fed up with being unable to attend exhibitions around the country due to time and money, illustrator Idiot's Pasture decided to go all DIY and put on his own show – Already Dead! – in his home city, featuring his favourite illustrators. Each one has been asked to create a fictional B-movie poster for the exhibition.
"B-Movies, although incredibly crass, represent the absolute infatuation with a creative process," he begins. "Films were created with little to no budget, with very little chance of turning a profit, they were created for love and in that respect may be one of the most genuine pieces of work.
"The illustrators I asked to take part in Already Dead! were chosen because I believe that they embody the aspects of the B-Movie that I find so infectious. This exhibition unites all the illustrators involved and will hopefully open up connections for future collaborations; I've admired their work for a long time."
