Free vector icons for you to download now

A sneak preview of the free vector icon set

When it comes to designing a new web page or simply playing around with vectors, it's always fun to work with some freebies to really get a feel for your project. Providing the perfect amount of inspiration, the best sets of free icons are a brilliant starting point.

Download the free vector icons here

Shawn Rebel of Vecteezy has very kindly offered up one of his sets of vector icons for you to download for free! That's right, you don't have to pay a penny. The set is entitled the 'Daily Lifeline' pack and features a wide range of designs from animals to furniture.

Vecteezy is packed full of vector icons, patterns and vector art so be sure to check out the site in its entirety. For now, enjoy this absolutely free vector icon pack and let us know how you get on with it!

Have you got any vector icons that you'd like to share? Let us know in the comments box below!