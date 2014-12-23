Go freelance with January's bumper issue of Computer Arts

Are you a freelance creative? Maybe you're a jobbing designer thinking about making the leap into full-time freelance; perhaps you know an illustrator already going it alone...

Computer Arts issue 236 is a freelance special, packed full of essential information, tips and tricks – whether you're thinking about taking the plunge or are already an established freelance professional.

It's a bumper issue packed with bonus content, including 45 minutes of exclusive video tips for boosting your freelance career and a free digital copy of Computer Arts' 116-page sell-out guide to going it alone, The Freelance Handbook.

But you'll need to be quick. Christmas day, 25 December, is your last chance to subscribe to Computer Arts and guarantee your copy of issue 236, Go Freelance.

So go on, give yourself – or a special designer or illustrator – the perfect gift this Christmas. Here's a glimpse at what else is inside the Go Freelance special issue...

Also inside the Go Freelance issue