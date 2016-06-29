New Talent: Arts University Bournemouth

Explore some of the groundbreaking graduate work the Arts University of Bournemouth has to offer

Packed with surreal fashion items that push the limits of experimental design, thought-provoking pieces that explore mental health and the refugee crisis, the work on display at the Arts University Bournemeouth Summer Display was certainly an eclectic mix.

If you didn't have a chance to attend the show, you're in luck – we've shortlisted five of the best projects on display.

01. Sebastinella Dunne

Course: BA (Hons) Graphic Design

Project: To Die For

The morbid yet stylish 'To Die For' project by Sebastinella Dunne explores the idea of a desensitised death, one where the body is a machine. It also aims to explore how the human body is treated after death via a range of fashion products apparently made of human muscle and skin, which launched in a temporary store during London Fashion Week.

"These bags and purses raise questions in a multitude of ways," says Dunne. "Whether it is about the reality of using the skin of a once living thing to make fashion accessories; the future possibilities of artificially growing skin on a scale that would make such products possible; or simply about the palpable, slightly surreal experiencing of everyday products made out of meat."

02. Tammy Johal

Course: BA (Hons) Graphic Design

Project: We Are One

Grounded in primary research relating to the 'Jungle' in Calais, Tammana Johal's Amnesty International poster project contrasts the the comparatively trivial day-to-day inconveniences suffered by residents of the UK with the stark living conditions faced by refugees existing on the margins of society.

03. Evie Hall

Course: BA (Hons) Visual Communications

Project: Excuse Me

In a UK where two thirds of the population own a smartphone, apps such as Google Maps make it easier for people to find their way. Evie Hall's Excuse Me project explores the position people find themselves in when they lose signal and have to ask for directions.

"Asking a stranger for directions is a vulnerable act and it poses a challenge to this unfortunate passer by; to tap into their mental map and relay the required information in a comprehensive way," says Hall. "Be it informal and even inaccurate, this approach can give us a more colourful description of place that we, as human beings too, can better understand."

04. Ben Gilpin

Course: BA (Hons) Graphic Design

Project: Just Talk

"With suicide being a taboo subject amongst men, my campaign is trying to make the subject more of a sociably acceptable one to talk about," explains Graphic Design graduate Ben Gilpin.

Using images of real men in real situations, Gilphin's project highlights that suicidal thoughts can occur to anyone at anytime. It's Gilpin's hope that these images will encourage men to reach out and talk to one another for support if they need it.

05. Eva Abdulina

Course: BA (Hons) Visual Communications

Project: Māja

Eva Abdulina's detailed letterforms were born out of a love for wooden houses and a desire to preserve their niche cultural heritage in Riga. The intricate form of the houses is translated into letterforms via ornamental facade detailing to stems, arms, legs and crossbars.

"To pay tribute to two niche art forms – wood architecture and wood typography – Māja typeface is to be set in wood by Petrescu Press and available for traditional print," Abdulina reveals.

