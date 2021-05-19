Download Wacom drivers: How to download and install your driver

You'll need to download Wacom drivers to get working on your new Wacom pen display. Fortunately, the process is quick and simple, so you should be able to get drawing with little delay.

With almost 40 years in the industry, Wacom has garnered a reputation for some of the best graphics tablets on the market. Its pen displays, such as the Wacom Cintiq remain some of the best on the market, as well as some of the most expensive.

See our guide to the best cheap Wacom tablet deals to see if you can bag a bargain, and check out our pick of the best drawing tablets, too. If you already have your Wacom and want to get started, read on to see how to download Wacom drivers and how to install them.

Download Wacom drivers

Download Wacom drivers for your operating system from the Wacom website (Image credit: Wacom)

To download Wacom drivers, first go to the drivers page on the Wacom website. Click on the corresponding Download button for your operating system depending on whether you're using a Mac or Windows, then click 'Confirm Download' to download the Wacom driver. Save the file to an easily accessible folder on your device.

Install Wacom drivers

The Wacom driver may take a few minutes to install (Image credit: Wacom)

Now you know how to download Wacom drivers, you'll need to install the driver. Double click on the file you downloaded to run it. Follow the Installation Wizard steps. It may take a few minutes to install. Once the process is complete, you can click on Restart Computer to reboot. The Wacom driver should now be installed.

Once the driver is installed, you'll have access to the Wacom Desktop Centre on your device. There you can redeem your free bundled software, adjust preferences such as pen and display settings and access tutorials.

The Wacom Desktop Center will tell you whether your driver is up to date (Image credit: Wacom)

Wacom recommends checking its drivers page regularly and updating your driver to ensure your device has the latest features and functionality. To check which driver you have installed, open 'Wacom Tablet Properites', and click 'About'. At the top of the 'About' window, you should see your driver version. Then you can go to the Wacom site and check the version number of the latest driver. If the version number on your driver is lower than the latest driver, download the driver for your operating system then follow the prompts to update the driver software.

You can also check if your driver is up to date from Wacom Desktop Center on your computer (pictured above).

Problems with Wacom drivers

If there seems to be a problem with your Wacom driver, the best solution is often to uninstall the driver and download Wacom's latest drivers from the website. Be sure to back up your preferences beforehand because uninstalling the driver will remove them.

On a Mac, disconnect your Wacom tablet, remove the USB dongle from your computer if you're using a wireless kit, or check the tablet and Bluetooth on your computer are off if you're connecting that way. Open Applications in the Finder, open the Wacom Tablet folder, then the Wacom Tablet Utility. You'll find the option to uninstall under 'Tablet Software. On a Windows device, uninstall the Wacom driver from the Control Panel. Once the driver is uninstalled, restart your computer and download Wacom drivers again from the brand's website.

