Free dark arts exhibition features top artists

Last year's Maleficium featured Jill Thompson, Iris Compiet, Rayce Bird, Thomas Baxa and (as seen above) Terry Wolfinger

Despite Halloween having been and gone, Illinois isn't done yet. The fifth annual dark art exhibition, Maleficium, is Chicagoland's largest Halloween-themed art show featuring the work of over 60 award-winning artists from all over the world.

The show features fantasy illustrators, fine artists, comic book illustrators, sculptors, concert artists, make-up and effects artists, photographers and even film directors and producers.

Curated by Face Off Season 4 champion, J. Anthony Kosar, the exhibit showcases the works of some ImagineFX favourites, including Greg Hildebrant, alongside Hellraiser creator, Clive Barker. As well as sci-fi and fantasy artists David Palumbo, John Jude Palencar, Jim Pavelec and Donato Giancola.

Known for his pin-up works, Greg Hildebrant will be showing his darker side at this year's event

Despite having a dark theme, the show is family friendly and held in a refined museum-like setting, rather than a cramped salon, so you can soak up as much horror and fantasy talent as possible.

Here are some of the featured works on display:

The Exhibition Opening & Artist Reception will be held on Saturday November 14th from 3-10pm at Kosart Gallery in Westmont, IL.

