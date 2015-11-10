Free dark arts exhibition features top artists

Despite Halloween having been and gone, Illinois isn't done yet. The fifth annual dark art exhibition, Maleficium, is Chicagoland's largest Halloween-themed art show featuring the work of over 60 award-winning artists from all over the world.
The show features fantasy illustrators, fine artists, comic book illustrators, sculptors, concert artists, make-up and effects artists, photographers and even film directors and producers.
Curated by Face Off Season 4 champion, J. Anthony Kosar, the exhibit showcases the works of some ImagineFX favourites, including Greg Hildebrant, alongside Hellraiser creator, Clive Barker. As well as sci-fi and fantasy artists David Palumbo, John Jude Palencar, Jim Pavelec and Donato Giancola.
Despite having a dark theme, the show is family friendly and held in a refined museum-like setting, rather than a cramped salon, so you can soak up as much horror and fantasy talent as possible.
Here are some of the featured works on display:
The Exhibition Opening & Artist Reception will be held on Saturday November 14th from 3-10pm at Kosart Gallery in Westmont, IL.
