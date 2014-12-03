This 2015 calendar takes you on a monthly musical journey

Each illustration represents a song that mentions the particular month

The amazing calendar designs for 2014 firmly set the bar in terms of inspiration and originality. London based illustrator Barbara Ann Gomez is giving those previous designs a run for their money, with the incredibly beautiful Illustrated Songs Calendar. "I had the idea of making a calendar a year ago, when I started seeing some beautiful calendars being launched by fellow illustrators."

"The process has been pretty similar to the way that I work on any illustrated song; I first listen to the song and sketch some ideas inspired by the music and the lyrics, then I make a drawing in black ink, and I scan it afterwards to add some colour in the computer," she continues.

"The only difference this time was that I was sure that I wanted to stick to a small palette of colours to give unity to the calendar. These were chosen when I made the first illustration, Mr. November; the blue tones were chosen because of the line "I'm the new blue blood", and the red tones to make some contrast and depth to the image."

