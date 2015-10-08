Bid for a Shaun the Sheep sculpture and help raise millions for charity

This evening, 120 Shaun the Sheep sculptures are going under the hammer in an exciting auction to raise funds for children's hospitals across the UK, and you can join in.

Watch the auction online from 6:45pm as acclaimed Sotheby's auctioneer Tim Wonnacott hosts a fast-paced evening of live bidding.

If you sign up now, you can also bid online for your very own five-foot-tall Shaun. (Don't forget to read the T&Cs.)

Tom Hovey's sculpture is called 'Star Bake'

Illustrated by artists, designers and celebrities – including Great British Bake Off illustrator Tom Hovey, Bagpuss creator Peter Firmin and even the Hello Kitty team – each model of animation studio Aardman's popular character is ewe-nique in its design.

Changing children's lives

Earlier this year, the sculptures appeared in two charity Shaun in the City arts trails across Bristol and London, organised by Wallace & Gromit's Children's Foundation, a national charity raising funds to improve the lives of sick children in hospitals and hospices throughout the UK.

Some of the flock preparing for auction

Money raised from the 50 sculptures that appeared on the Bristol trail will benefit Bristol Children's Hospital Charity Grand Appeal, while funds raised from those on the London trail will benefit Wallace & Gromit's Children's Charity.

Last year, a staggering £2.3m was raised during a similar auction of Gromit Unleashed sculptures.

Tune into the nail-biting auction at The Mall, Bristol, this evening at 6:45pm.

Planning on bidding? Let us know in the comments below

