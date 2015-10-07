How to design the best business card

Did you know that, on average, potential clients and collaborators will keep hold of a colour business card 10 times longer than a standard business card?

That's according to this super-handy infographic designed by Column Five Media, full of top tips for designing the best business card.

From concept to content, font to finish and even how to present your business properly – including international etiquette – you'll find everything you need to make a more memorable calling card.

So, if you're scratching your head about how to keep your creation away from the bin, follow these tips for designing a business card that makes the right impression.

Liked this? Try these...