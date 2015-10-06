Huge designer portfolio created entirely in Instagram

Jose Navajas' portfolio is hosted entirely on Instagram

An online portfolio is a great way to showcase skills and experience to potential clients. But how do you make yours stand out from the crowd? We've already explored how to craft the perfect portfolio, but Jose Navajas' Instagram account demonstrates how designers can take creative portfolios to a whole new level.

With 400 million monthly users all over the world, Instagram is the perfect place to create a portfolio and attract attention. And Madrid-based designer Navajas has done just that, building his painstaking portfolio out of 515 images and 21 Instagram accounts.

The result is a creative spin on the traditional website, as users click on pictures with a yellow tab to learn more rather than just scrolling through pages of text. Instagram users can explore Jose's portfolio online, or you can get a preview with the images below.

Jose's portfolio uses Instagram in an original way

Clicking on photos with a yellow tab takes you to new pages

Jose uses a fun underwater theme throughout the portfolio

Jose has worked for big clients, including Coca Cola and McDonald's

You can browse all of Jose's work without leaving the site

Liked this? Read these!