Biff, bang, meow! All-mew superheroes are simply purrfect

The likes of Lokitty, Iron Cat and Captain Catmerica are featured in the series

We all know the internet was made for pictures of cats, and here are some creations that will cause the fur to fly amongst movie and comic book fans.

California-based scientific illustrator Jenny Parks has re-imagined pop culture heroes including Iron Man, Batman, Thor, Captain America, Katniss Everdeen and Harry Potter - plus the odd supervillain for good measure - as loveable moggies.

This sort of thing is easy to attempt but difficult to do well, and it's the attention to detail in Parks' work that really wins out. Keep an eye on her website, as she promises to continue updating it with more superkitty treats.

