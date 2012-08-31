DESIGN SPRING: 5 illustrations with true wow factor

Every Friday we're giving you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, has to offer. Here are just five of the imaginative illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

01. Right & Wrong

Right and Wrong by Portugeuse designer Duarte Pires

Currently working at Fullsix Portugal, Portuguese graphic designer Duarte Pires has an ongoing love affair with vector illustrations and his specialities involve branding, logotypes, and web design. This stunning clown illustration just blew us away. "This was an escape," says the artist. "I was on free thinking/association mode."

02. All the Cats Join in the Club

All the Cats Join in the Club by Brazilian designer Fabio Vessoni

Fabio Vessoni is a graphic designer and illustrator from São Paulo in

Brazil. His poster art is wildly evocative, as this piece showcases in abundance; you can see more of it on his Flickr page.

03. Best Gift Ever

Best Gift Ever by London-based illustrator Beugism

London based illustrator Beugism's work sits somewhere between contemporary illustration and conceptual art. In his work he uses both traditional and digital techniques and he draws his inspiration from communist murals, Japanese woodcuts and surrealist paintings. This is one of many bird portraits, and we love its playful tone.

04. No Place Like Home

No Place Like Home by UK designer James Oconnell

James Oconnell is a conceptual creative from Manchester who specialises in design and art direction. This illustration poking fun at the win-a-goldfish fairground tradition hits all the right notes for us.

05. Dyeing dart frog

Dyeing dart frog by freelance illustrator Sara Mena

Freelance illustrator Sara Mena works in both digital and traditional, and usually mixes both. This awesome frog design was created with watercolours and Indian ink.

