Discover the secret fantasy kingdom of illustrator Jean-Baptiste Monge

Famous French illustrator and author Jean-Baptiste Monge has been busy creating a lavish book based on Celtic mythology and faeries, and with the help of hundreds of backers on Kickstarter it's set for release later this year.

Filled with detailed pencil drawings and full-page colour images that show-off Monge's distinctive watercolor techniques, this book is sure to be a treat for fans of fantasy illustration.

The book has been expanded to 144 pages

In the pages of Celtic Faeries – The Secret Kingdom, readers will find stories, annotations and artwork inspired by bedtime stories and fairytale creatures from Celtic folklore. Monge has also reworked Victorian texts and adapted them to fit his signature illustration style.

Monge is releasing the book through his own publishing company

Celtic Faeries – The Secret Kingdom will be released by Monge's independent publishing company Goblin WAY. The artist decided to launch the project on Kickstarter as it gives him the freedom to create the book exactly as he envisions.

Spread over 144 pages, the book will be published as a luxury edition with a rounded back. Finishing touches include a glossy jacket, reinforced binding and a bookmark.

Kickstarter bonuses include new covers and slipcases

Thanks to the generous support of backers over at Kickstarter, stretch goals have also been added to the project. This has lead to the release of a super deluxe edition which comes with a magnificent slipcase. Other bonuses still up for grabs include artwork from the author himself, alternative covers, and hand-signed prints.

Other famous fantasy artists have chipped in with their support

Topped off with text from other landmark artists, including Guillermo del Toro, Paul Tobin and Iain McCaig, Celtic Faeries – The Secret Kingdom is a book you don't want to miss. And the good news is there's just over a week left to get involved with the Kickstarter pledge and grab a copy for yourself.