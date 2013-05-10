Hand-drawn music video illustrates beauty of song

Artist Daryl Waller decided to go back to basics with this illustrated music video for singer Darren Hayman's latest single. The song was featured on a four track EP released on Record Store Day.

Making the video took just over a month, with each frame being hand-drawn and scanned individually. We witness a series of illustrated characters that are impressively animated throughout the entire song, making for an engrossing watch.

Sung from the perspective of King Charles I, as he serenades his French Queen, the song ‘Henrietta Maria’ is beautiful and touching, and Waller translate this into his drawings superbly.

