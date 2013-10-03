Topics

77 iconic cars that made movie history

By Illustration  

This illustration showcases 77 star cars from films, TV and video games. How many can you name?

famous cars illustration

How many famous cars can you name?

Some of our favourite movies have another star that isn't the leading actor. The best movie cars often become as iconic as the movie itself and create a whole new legion of fans. Heck, even some of the best designs in sci-fi movies have included our four-wheeled friends.

Now art director Scott Parker has created a brilliant print showcasing 77 of the most famous cars from films, TV and video games. Portraying the vehicles in an adorably twee fashion, he sticks to the bare neccessities to showcase each car.

Whilst the list of references is available at the bottom of the printed version, we think you should have a go at trying to name each and every film, TV show, and video game. Let us know how you get on!

famous cars illustration

famous cars illustration

famous cars illustration

famous cars illustration

You can purchase the car print over on Society 6.

Like this? Read these!

Did you manage to name all the cars without cheating? Let us know in the comments box below!

See more Illustration articles

Related articles