It's National Doodle Day – so show us your doodles!

We bloody love doodling at Creative Bloq, and today marks Epilepsy Action's fund-rasing innitiative National Doodle Day, where they are encouraging everyone to get creative, and share their doodles with the world.

Under the tagline 'Draw a line through epilepsy', the campaign is designed to raise awareness around epilepsy, and help ensure that the 600,000 people living with epilepsy in the UK – and beyond – can avoid the stigma and prejudice sometimes associated with this neurological disorder.

Show us your doodles

So this is where we'd like you to get involved. And getting involved is something that should come naturally to most of you, because we want to see your doodles.

We've even got some doodle art inspiration!

Just get yourself on Twitter, post a picture of your doodle under the hashtag #doodleday, and make sure you tag @CreativeBloq in the tweet. We'll then showcase your best doodles over the remainder of the day!

So let's doodle this, people!

To make a donation to the National Doodle Day appeal head over to http://doodle-day.epilepsy.org.uk.