Is this the best Google doodle ever made?

The Creative Bloq team were very excited to discover this Google doodle which celebrates the 107th anniversary of comic artist Winsor McCay's Little Nemo in Slumberland in serious style.

Based on the adventures of a six-year-old boy, the comic-strip first appeared in the New York Herald in 1905 and ran until 1911. In one of the search engine's most elaborate doodle's to date, the interactive adventure begins with Nemo dreaming about falling from his bed into a hole and being rescued by the Princess of Slumberland, Camille.

Move through the story

Google's first interactive comic-strip, the design requires users to click a tab at the end of each part of the animation to move on to the next part of the story.

Hit the archived version at http://www.google.com/doodles/107th-anniversary-of-little-nemo-in-slumberland to experience the doodle in its full interactive glory

Widely regarded as a comic art master, Winsor McCay's first major series was A Tale of the Jungle Imps by Felix Fiddle, which appeared in the Cincinnati Enquirer over more than 40 instalments in 1903.

McCay also created a number of animated short films, including the groundbreaking Gertie the Dinosaur, classified by film and animation historians as the first cartoon to feature a character created especially for film to display a unique, realistic personality.

What do you think of Google's latest doodle? Let us know in the comments box below...